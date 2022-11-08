UN expresses concern over Bangladesh’s political violence

The UN has expressed concerns over the political violence that has injured and killed people over the last few months in Bangladesh, said UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis on Tuesday.

The UNRC said it is “absolutely a concern” to see violence and they are talking to all stakeholders, including the home minister, to ensure public safety.

People have been injured and killed in recent months, she said, adding that they are talking to political parties on how things can be done in a safer way, UNB reports.

“I am talking with the ministry of home affairs and also with various security forces to try and protect lives,” Lewis said.

Responding to a question on the political situation ahead of the next national election in Bangladesh, the UN Resident Coordinator made it clear that decisions are up to Bangladesh and the government.

She said UN will work only if there is any specific request from the host country.

Asked if the UN would initiate any step for a free and fair election, Lewis said there is no mandate for the UN here to engage in election.

Gwyn Lewis said that despite other major developing crises in the world, the United Nations continues to focus on the Rohingya issue, and has been trying to find a political solution.

“It’s incredibly challenging. The focus is there,” she said, adding that they are working on the ground for safe and dignified return of the displaced Rohingyas – currently in Bangladesh – to Myanmar.

The UNRC was speaking at “DCAB Talk”, organized by Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at Dhaka’s Jatiya Press Club.

DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the event.