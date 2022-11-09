250 BNP men sued for vandalising PM, Bangabandhu’s photos in Sylhet

A case has been filed against 250 unnamed BNP activists in connection with the vandalism of Bangabandhu and the Prime Minister’s photos following the murder of a leader of the party in Sylhet’s Rikabibazar area.

Metropolitan unit Awami League (AL) member Zahid Sarwar Sobuj filed the case at Kotwali police station on Tuesday night, said Mohammad Ali Mahmud, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

Police also detained four people in this connection and sent to jail showing them arrested under section 54 of the Criminal Procedure code, he added.

They are- Ishtiak Ahmed Raju, Badrul Islam Nazrul, Milad ahmed and Rajib Ahmed, all Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) activists.

The four will be shown arrested in this case now.

“Efforts are on to arrest others involved with the vandalism,” the OC added.

The plaintiff alleged that the photos of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were vandalised in the Rikabibazar area of the city on November 6 during a protest programme of BNP after the killing of AFM Kamal, former health affairs secretary of Sylhet district unit of the party, in Barobazar area of Sylhet.