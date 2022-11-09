Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader

A case has been filed over the murder of a local BNP leader in Sylhet’s Amberkhana area on November 6

The case was filed at Jalalabad police station on Tuesday night against 10 named and 4-5 unnamed people including Azizur Rahman Samrat following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother Moinul Haque, said Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (North).

However, no one has been arrested so far, Azbahar said.

AFM Kamal, the former health affairs secretary of Sylhet district unit of BNP, was killed after miscreants blocked his car and stabbed him in Barobazar area of Sylhet on Sunday night.

Following the death, BNP leaders and activists started a protest march from Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital premises on the same night.

At that time, several motorcycles were burnt and a private car was vandalised in the Rikabibazar area.

Besides, pictures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were torn during the procession.

When the procession reached the Rikabibazar area, a group of Chhatra League members clashed with them. A chase and counter took place between the two groups.

Meanwhile, 4 people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of Bangabandhu and prime minister’s photo under section 54, said Mohammad Ali Mahmud, officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sylhet Kotwali Police Station.