Pakistan win by 7 wickets against New Zealand, go to the finals

Pakistan won the 1st semi-final against New Zealand by 7 wickets, to book their spot in the finals of this edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Excellent knocks from Pakistan’s openers Mohammad Rizwan (57 off 43) and captain Babar Azam (53 off 42), who has had an unforgettable campaign so far, helped the side chase down a target of 153.

Opting to bat, New Zealand batters found the going tough on a used SCG track as they struggled to connect the ball because of the slow nature of the surface.

“Very disappointing to not make Pakistan work a lot harder. They were outstanding. We were outplayed. It’s a tough pill for us to swallow. Babar (Azam) and (Mohammad) Rizwan put us under pressure,” New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“If we’re honest, we wanted to be more disciplined in our areas. At the end of the day, Pakistan certainly deserve to be winners. There’s been a lot of good cricket,” the Kiwi captain said.

Pakistan will now take on the winner of Thursday’s second semifinal between India and England in the final at Melbourne on Sunday.