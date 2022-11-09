PM Sheikh Hasina gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday handed over cheques among players, coaches and officials of Bangladesh National Women’s Football team for winning the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 in September.

She handed over the cheques at a programme held at the Shapla Hall of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The event was held to accord reception and give away money and financial honorarium to members of the Bangladesh national women’s Football team for their outstanding performance in SAFF championship, reports UNB.

Each player got a cheque of Tk 5 lakh while each coach and other officials got Tk 2 lakh each.

Bangladesh women’s team lifted the SAFF title 2022 by beating four-times finalist and hosts Nepal 3-1 in Kathmandu on September 19 last.

Captain Sabina Khatun, head coach Golam Rabbani and other players handed over the SAFF Trophy to the Prime Minister.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Md. Salah Uddin, Sabina Khatun and Youth & Sports secretary Mesbah Uddin also present at the programme.

A documentary was screen at the programme.