Momen seeks Brazilian investment in energy, infrastructure, ICT sectors

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has invited Brazilian investors to invest in the energy, infrastructure and ICT sectors in Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh is the largest manufacturing hub in the region.

Foreign Minister Momen said Bangladesh and Brazil have so many similarities but the trade volume is still to grow more.

The issues were discussed when newly appointed Ambassador of Brazil to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres met the Foreign Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, reports UNB.

Foreign Minister Momen welcomed the new Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh and congratulated him on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Brazil.

He also congratulated the newly elected President of Brazil Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva for his remarkable victory.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh looks forward to working with the new administration to further strengthening the political and trade relations.

Momen invited newly elected President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva to visit Bangladesh next year at a mutually convenient time.

He highlighted Bangladesh’s interest in importing sugar, soybean oil and high breed milking cows from Brazil.

Momen also expressed hope that Brazil would facilitate Bangladesh’s initiative to have preferential trade agreement with the MERCOSUR countries.

The Foreign Minister said at present developing countries do not have any effective international forum for greater cooperation.

He opined that the developing countries like Brazil, Bangladesh and other like-minded developing countries can form an organisation for southern countries for better supply chain management, information sharing and shared economic development.

Brazilian Ambassador Feres appreciated the idea and expressed his country’s keen interest to work with Bangladesh closely on the issues of mutual benefits.

He appreciated Bangladesh’s economic strides in the recent years and sought government’s cooperation during his tenure in Dhaka.

Both sides also discussed the issues of mutual cooperation and reciprocal supports in the multilateral forum.