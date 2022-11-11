A tree fell on a moving motorcycle in Moulvibazar and killed a journalist

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A local journalist named Bikramjit Barman (25) was killed when a tree fell on a moving motorcycle while cutting trees on the highway in Moulvibazar.

The accident took place at Mokambazar Mazar area of ​​Sadar Upazila on Dhaka-Sylhet regional highway on Friday afternoon.

Vikramjeet is said to be a resident of Kharyaura tea garden in Srimangal upazila and Srimangal upazila representative of Bangla TV.

According to the police, trees were being cut on the side of the road in the Mokambazar area of ​​the Dhaka-Sylhet highway without ensuring road safety. Journalist Bikramjit Burman, a resident of the tea plantation, was driving a motorcycle at that time. After reaching the spot, a tree fell on him. He was killed on the spot. The police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar 250-bed sadar hospital morgue.

Moulvibazar Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Yasunul Haque confirmed the incident and told that the body of the slain journalist Vikramjit Burman has been recovered and sent to the Sadar Hospital morgue.

Moulvibazar Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Md. Ziaur Rahman told Dhaka Times that there are some guidelines for cutting trees on the highway. The tree was cut down without accepting it. As a result of this accident. We assure to investigate the matter and take legal action.