Bangladesh finishes runners-up in SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship

Bangladesh finished runners-up in the SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship as they played to a 1-1 goal draw with visiting Nepal in the final league match held today (Friday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur.

Nepal goalkeeper Sujata Tamang saved a penalty in the dying minutes of the match as she broke Bangladeshi hearts and helped Nepal to win the first title of their tournament history.

Bangladesh needed full three points to finish ahead of Nepal and win the tournament’s title while Nepal needed to avoid defeat to lift the title while Nepal were needed only a draw to win the title.

Nepal took the lead in the match through Sushila KC’s goal in the 15th minute, but after the breather Bangladesh staged a brilliant fight back as skipper Ruma Akter brought her team back into the game in the 54th minute

Bangladesh produced number of attacks in the remaining proceeding, but they failed to convert any of those into a goal. The home side’s best opportunity came in the 90th minute when referee awarded a spot kick in favor of Bangladesh, but Nepal goalkeeper Sujata Tamang foiled Joynob Bibi Rita’s spot kick to help Nepal come away with a point.

Nepal finished the double round-robin tournament with 10 points from four matches. Bangladesh finished second on seven points while Bhutan finished the tournament without securing any point.

Earlier, Bangladesh crushed Bhutan 8-0 in the first leg, but suffered 0-1 defeat to Nepal in their second match.

Bangladesh however bounced back to register a commanding 9-0 drubbing over Bhutan in their third match of the tournament.

On the other hand, Nepal won all three out of their three matches. They thrashed Bhutan 7-0 in the first leg and beat Bangladesh 1-0 in the second match. The Himalaya Kingdom edged past Bhutan 1-0 in their third match of the tournament.

Only three south Asian Nations – Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan — competed in the tournament.

Bangladesh squad:

Songgita Rani Das, Mahlathui Marma ,Jui Akter, Ritu Akter, Mst Ruma Akter, Mst Joynob Bibi Rita, Arpita Biswas Arpita, Kanom Akter, Kanon Rani Bahadur, Aysha Akter, Mst Oeyshi Khatun, Puja Das, Ananna Murmu Bith, Protima Munda, Most Munki Akhter, Nusrat Jahan Mitu, Sree Moti Trishna Rani, Munne, Mst Sultana Akter, Sauravi Akanda Prity, Thuinuye Marma, Umehla Marma And Mst Liva Akter.