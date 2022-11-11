Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Police recovered the hanging body of a man from a tree at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Babul Miah, son of Mordis Miah, hailed from Balaganj upazila of Sylhet district.

Kamalganj Police Station officer in-charge Sanjoy Chakrabarty said locals spotted the body hanging from a branch of a banyan tree at Dakshin Baligaon village around 9:30 pm and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Detail will be known after the postmortem report, the OC added.