PM Sheikh Hasina opens Juba League grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the grand youth rally organised by the Juba League, the youth front of the ruling Awami League, to mark its golden jubilee at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached the venue minutes after 2:30pm and inaugurated the rally by releasing pigeons and balloons. She addressed the rally as the chief guest.

Juba League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash chaired the rally.

Meanwhile, thousands of Awami Juba League leaders and activists from different parts of the city and districts of the country gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan since Friday morning to join the grand rally marking the organisation’s golden jubilee.

The city braced for acute traffic jams as slogan-chanting activists marched towards the rally venue in processions and on vehicles.

Dhaka University’s TSC, Mall Chattar, VC Chattar, Shahbagh, Doel Chattar, Suhrwardi Udyan and its surrounding areas were filled with processions. Leaders and activists from across the country have come to join the rally wearing t-shirts made especially for the occasion.

Some joined with a fleet of reserve buses, pickups, motorcycles while many were seen joining the rally on foot.

Juba League activists from the different areas of Dhaka city and surrounding areas also came with processions by buses and trucks with full enthusiasm.

The conference area was decorated with colourful placards, organisational flags, banners and the national flags of Bangladesh.

All the gates except the VIP gate of Suhrawardy Udyan have been opened for the crowds to enter the grounds. Members from law enforcement agencies have been seen to take positions at various junctions to deal with any kind of unpleasant situation.