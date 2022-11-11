Sohel Rana returns home after treatment in Singapore

After receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore, legendary film actor, director and producer Masud Parvez Sohel Rana returned home.

The actor informed the good news after posting a picture on Facebook on Friday.

The actor wrote in the caption of the picture that “Alhamdulillah, I have returned home after a critical surgery.”

On October 30, the renowned actor-cum-freedom fighter was brought to Mount Elizabeth Hospitals in Singapore.

Earliar on October 25, an eye surgery was conducted in his eyes at a hospital in Dhaka. Instead of being cured, the surgery leads to a complication. Later, he was brought to Mount Elizabeth Hospitals for better treatment.

Mashrur Parvej, son of Sohel Rana, said “We have come home two days ago. My father is now quietly fine. He might go again to Singapore for follow up eye check-up.”