Bipasha – Karan become parents to a baby girl

It’s a girl! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Saturday. The couple, in an identical post on Instagram, shared the news. Sharing a note on their Instagram handles, the couple, in the caption wrote, “Blessed.” The note read: “The physical manifestion of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine.” The couple in their note also announced the name of their daughter – Devi Basu Singh Grover.

The couple announced their pregnancy in August by sharing an adorable picture from their pregnancy photoshoot on their respective Instagram handles. Sharing the post, the couple, in an identical post, wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.

We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.”