Ex-SP Babul sent to jail in DSA case

A Dhaka court on Saturday sent former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akhter to jail in a case filed by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar under Digital Security Act (DSA).

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dhanmondi Police Station Shariful Islam, also an officer of the court’s general registration wing, confirmed the matter to BSS.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order as police produced Babul before the court on Friday after end of his one-day remand in the case concerned and the investigation officer of the case pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of probe.

Earlier, the Dhaka court put former SP Babul Akhter on a one-day remand in a case filed by PBI chief under DSA on November 10 last.

Banaj Kumar Majumder filed the case under Digital Security Act and Special Powers Act with the capital’s Dhanmandi Police Station on September 27 last.

The other two accused in the case are– Babul’s father Md Abdul Wadud, 72, and his brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu, 45.