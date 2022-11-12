None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said people will show red card to BNP not to the Awami League (AL) in December.

“None but the people will show red card to BNP on December,” Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said inaugurating the Awami League’s tri-annual council of Brahmanbaria district unit of the party at Niyaz Mohammad Stadium of the district town.

Referring to the misdeeds of BNP Vice Chairman Tariq Rahman, he said, “Tariq Rahman is a money launderer, who has gone abroad on bond . . . The play will also be done against him.”

Alleging that money is now flying in Faridpur, Quader said BNP secretary general is reportedly doing the nomination business there to make leaders or lawmakers

About the BNP regime, the senior ruling party leader said Bangladesh has become the world champion in corruption at five times and warned of doing further action against corrupt practices and misrule.

The AL general secretary also mentioned that Ziaur Rahman was the mastermind of August 15 carnage while Tariq Rahman of Hawa Bhaban was behind the August 21.

AL presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, MP, spoke as the chief guest at the programme with Brahmanbaria district unit of Awami League president R A M Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury was in the chair.

Awami League presidium member Advocate Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Central Executive Committee members Parveen Jahan Kalpana, Marina Jahan Kabita and Brahmanbaria District AL General Secretary Al Mamun Sarkar also spoke there.