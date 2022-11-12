SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday

The judicial proceedings of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court (SC) will be conducted as per the previous schedule from Sunday.

In this regard, a notification, signed by SC Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani, was published on the website of the SC, reports BSS.

However, lower court proceedings will start at 9.30 am instead of 10.30 am, the notification added.

Trials will begin at 10.30 am on all the benches of the High Court Division from Sunday next and the judicial proceedings will continue till 4.15pm with a break of 45 minutes.

Besides, the trials will begin at 9:30 am in all subordinate courts and tribunals of the country.

The proceedings will continue till 4.30pm with a break of 30 minutes in between.

The offices of high court and lower court will conduct the office activities from 9 am to 5 pm with a break of 30 minutes.