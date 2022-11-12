Ways to look and feel best when you turn 40

It is inevitable for people to age and develop ageing-related symptoms. However, you don’t have to feel older just because you’re ageing. It can seem like a big thing when you turn 40.

Won Dolegowski, Health Coach and Certified Nutrition Consultant, suggested eight ways to look and feel best in your 40s and beyond, in her recent Instagram post.

Lift weight

This goes far beyond aesthetics and “looking good”. It’s about being strong so you can be healthy and independent as you age. This is the Fountain of Youth.

Walk

Walking is so underrated but is highly important and beneficial. This requires no special equipment, can be done just about anywhere and is low-impact. This is one

Prioritise sleep

Every aspect of your life improves when this is optimized. Every aspect of your life suffers when this is sacrificed. Get morning sunlight exposure to optimize your sleep. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

Reduce alcohol

Alcohol has far-reaching effects on your brain, body and health. It impacts sleep, performance, mood, cognitive function, gut health, hormones, blood sugar and more.

Eat nutrient food

Watch your cravings for sugar and snacks diminish. Have protein-centred meals with a balance of carbs, fats and micronutrients. Aim for 14 grams of fibre for every 1000 calories.

Stop obsessing

Give your body permission to change and evolve. Find other ways to measure the progress that has nothing to do with how you look or how small you can be.

Stop thinking

This is one of the biggest things that is holding you back. You can accomplish some pretty amazing things in your 40s and beyond. You just have to be willing to do things differently and do it even if you’re scared.

Practice gratitude

Instead of fixating on things that you don’t have or can’t do, be thankful for the abundance of things that are good in your life. Acknowledge the blessings you have.

Source: Hindustan Times