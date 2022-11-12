World Pneumonia Day observed in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : The World Pneumonia Day-2022 was observed in the district today as elsewhere in the country and across the globe to create awareness and educate people to combat Pneumonia disease.

World Pneumonia Day is a global event observed every year on 12 November to create awareness and educate people to combat Pneumonia disease, world’s biggest infectious killer of adults and children and responsible for the majority of death of children below five around the world.

The slogan of the day is ‘Asun Pneumonia pratirodh kari, Pneumonia lakkhan dekhamatra sisuke nikatastha hospital nin’ (‘Let’s prevent pneumonia, take the child to the nearest hospital as soon as symptoms of pneumonia are seen’.)

Organized by Habiganj Civil Surgeon Office on the occasion, a rally was brought out from the premises of the Habiganj 250-bed Adhunik Zilla Sadar Hospital which paraded the important streets and ended at same place.

After the rally, a discussion meeting was held at the Habiganj 250-bed Adhunik Zilla Sadar Hospital conference room with superintendent of the hospital Dr. Mohammad Aminul Haq in the chair.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. Mukhleshur Rahman Ujjal, Senior Consultant Dr. Ashraf Uddin, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Md. Mumin Uddin Chowdhury, senior health education officer Kalim Ulla Sikder and Save the Children officer Rawshan Ara Begum, among others, spoke on the occasion.