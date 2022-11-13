Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release

Jhumon Das secured six-month ad-interim bail on Sunday in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) in Sunamganj’s Salna on charge of spreading violence through a Facebook post.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan granted the bail to Jhumon on the condition that he cannot make any statement on social media, which can spread religious prejudice and incitement.

The court passed the order following a petition filed earlier.

Now, there is no legal bar for Jhumon to release from jail, said his lawyer Taposh Kanti Baul.

He was arrested on August 30 this year in the DSA case.