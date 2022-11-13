MoU signed, pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka

Bangladesh and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed two Memorandum of Understandings- on security cooperation and ‘Route to Mecca’ Initiative- for training and data exchange between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries and easing visit of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan briefed reporters about the MoUs after a meeting with visiting Deputy Minister of Interior of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood at the Home Ministry on Sunday, reports UNB.

Security cooperation includes capacity building, skills development and exchange of visits between members of the security forces.

The Home Minister said earlier Bangladeshis had to wait in long queues for the immigration process to go to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj. But from now, the immigration process for going to KSA for Hajj will be completed in Dhaka due to signing ‘Route to Mecca’ MOU .

About Rohingya issue, the Home Minister said that about three lakh Rohingyas are staying in Saudi Arabia and many of them have Bangladeshi passports.

“The Saudi government want the renewal of their passports. We have given them assurance to consider the issue. Besides, we also sought the cooperation of the Saudi government to send the Rohingyas back to Myanmar,” he said.