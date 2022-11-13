PM Sheikh Hasina opens ‘Made in Bangladesh Week-2022’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated “Made in Bangladesh Week-2022”, aiming to showcase the capability of the country’s apparel sector before the world.

The week-long event was opened this morning at the Hall of Fame of Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) with the theme of “Care for Fashion” that will continue till 18th November, reports BSS.

Promoting “Made in Bangladesh” is the main objective of the event as Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) wants to keep its market share and also to increase the market share of Bangladeshi apparel in the global market.

The weeklong mega event would also create opportunities for the partners of the global value chain to work together to face the global challenges.

After the grand opening, a display zone at the Carnival Hall, titled “Experience the Transformation of RMG Towards Sustainability and Innovation”, was also inaugurated which will remain open till 6pm.

At the opening ceremony, the premier also unveiled two coffee table books, on which BGMEA has been working since the beginning of this year.

The first book titled “The Untold Stories of Bangladesh RMG Industry: Economic, Social and Environmental Good Practices” aims to highlight the positive changes that have occurred in the industry throughout the years.

The second book is named “Beauty of Bangladesh” through which BGMEA tried to articulate the unseen beauty of Bangladesh.

Apart from these two books, BGMEA will launch two other coffee table books after the events. One’s title is “Heritage of Bangladesh”, while another will be prepared by compiling all the pictures received for Made in Bangladesh (MIB) photography award.

MIB Week 2022 is not BGMEA’s individual event and it is not being organised to brand BGMEA, rather the whole industry and Bangladesh.

The mega event MIB Week 2022 has, in fact, started on Saturday morning through a golf tournament at Kurmitola Golf Club, said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at “a Meet the Press” yesterday.

People from home and abroad, especially international buyers and associates, joined the tournament.