55 Youths Left Home for ‘Hizrat’: Families cry for their return

Abul Bashar-Sayeda couple with their five children was leading a happy life with the salary he got from his workplace ‘Fakir Bari Madrasa’ in Rajoir Upazila of Madaripur.

But, their happiness has come to an end after Bashar left their house at Purba Swarmangal village under Khalia union of the upazila about one year and three months ago.

Bashar is one among 55 self-missing people, who were suspected to have left their houses for so-called hizrat after joining the new militant outfit Jamaat Ul Ansar Fil Hind Al Sharqiya (JAFHS).

Sayeda told that her husband left their house, saying that he was going a place to get a work of electrical transmitters.

After that, no communication took place with him, she said.

“After a few days of his missing, I with my five children came to my father’s house. Now, I am working as a seamstress. I can’t lead my children well with my earnings,” she said.

“I do not know what happened to my husband life whether he is alive or not. I am in a dilemma for my husband and the livelihood of my children,” she said.

The woman has urged the government to take steps to find her husband.

After mass media reports on the missing of a number of youths from different parts, particularly from Cumilla in March of the running year, law enforcers began searching for their whereabouts.

Rapid Action and Battalion (RAB) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested 34 members of the new militant outfit from different parts of the country from October 6 to November 9.

Dr Rafat, who is the son of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, is among them.

Besides this, a former cabin crew named Amily and four youths were handed over to their family members after they were held.

But, law enforcers are yet to arrest any of the 55 missing people who are likely staying in the Chattogram Hill Tracts to take armed training.

Kuki-Chin National Front, a separatist organisation, is providing them with the training.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin said that they (the missing youths) were the threats for the country as they were being given heavy armed operating trainings.

However, Hasan Sayed, who passed from Dawra-e-Hadith from a Qawmi madrasa, left their house at Doyamir in Osmani Nagar of Sylhet about one year back, telling his mother and newly married wife that he was going to spend 15 days with a foreign Tabligh Jamaat, but he was yet to return.

Sorab Ali Hasan, father of the missing youth, told the Daily Sun that they could not contact him till now.

“My son did business after passing Dawra-e-Hadith, but he counted loss in it. He sometimes spent time on foreign Tabligh Jamaats. He translated Arabic language of the foreign jamaats,” he said.

“Six months ago before he left the residence, he married. His wife is a teacher of a madrasa. Three months ago, she suffered a heart attack amid tensions for her husband. Now, her condition is not good,” he said.

The ill-fated father called upon the government to bring his son back to normal life. Hasan Sayed is on the list of the 55 missing people.

Aminul Islam alias Al Amin, was an honours final-year student of Department of Islamic Studies at Cumilla Victoria College, left his house at ward no. 10 in Kotwali of Cumilla city about three months back, telling his family members that he was going to a Tabligh Jamaat for eight to 10 days.

But after that, he did not return, said Nurul Islam, father of the missing youth.

“I run a studio named Digital Photoshop. My son used to help me in this work. I do not know what his condition is now,” he said.

“I think those, who allured my son and other people to leave their houses, have confined them (the missing youths) to any place so that they cannot return from there,” he said.