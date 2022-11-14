Canadian envoy meets Fakhrul, discusses polls, rights issues

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dr Lilly Nicholls on Monday met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and discussed various issues relating to Bangladesh’s upcoming national election and human rights situation.

Nicholls arrived at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office at 1:30pm and had a ‘closed-door’ meeting there with a BNP delegation, led by Fakhrul.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Organising Secretary Shama Obaed were present at the meeting that ended around 3:10pm

Later, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury briefed reporters about the meeting and subjects they discussed.

“We had a very good discussion. We talked about all issues relating to Bangladesh’s present perspective, especially, human rights, our elections, and the rule of law and security of public life,” he said.

Khosru said Canada attaches great importance to human rights, democratic rights, security of public life, the rule of law, and good governance. “Canada and some other countries always take a strong stance on these issues.”

He said Canada has been bilaterally telling the Bangladesh government at different times that human rights have been violated here in the country.

Like the people of Bangladesh, democratic countries, multilateral bodies, and human rights organisations all over the world, Canada is also concerned over many issues since it gives importance to democracy and human rights.

Asked what Canada said about the next polls, Khosru said he cannot elaborate on what they discussed inside. “We’ve discussed all the issues relating to Bangladesh’s current political perspective. But there is no scope to say elaborately what we discussed.”

He said BNP has no reason to go to the next polls under the current government and BNP is strict on this stance.

He said a caretaker government must be established ousting the current government for ensuring a credible election where people will be able to freely exercise their voting rights. “We’re least bothered about what Awami League, the Election Commission and others, say about the next polls.”

Khosru said Bangladesh and Canada have long been maintaining diversified relations.

He said Bangladesh exports goods worth about $2 billion to Canada as the country gave Bangladesh duty-free market access to Canada, for most goods, in 2003. “This facility was given during the BNP government and as the then commerce minister I negotiated it with Canada.”

Besides, the BNP leader said Canada is also an important destination for Bangladesh to import many essential food items, including wheat, and pulses. ”Canada has also now become a popular destination for our children for studies.”

A good number of Bangladeshis have been living in Canada and they are contributing to that country’s economy and society.”