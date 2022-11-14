Govt’s six directives to tackle possible crisis

The Cabinet on Monday gave six directives to authorities concerned to tackle any possible crisis in upcoming days.

The directives were given from the weekly Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka on Monday.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed reporters about this at the Bangladesh Secretariat following the meeting.

The Cabinet gave an observation to increase food productions at any cost, said Anwarul Islam.

“Our food storage is in a very comfortable situation. It will have to be kept in a comfortable position always,” he said, adding that the private sector was already permitted to import 15 lakh metric tons of foods.

The Cabinet asked to avoid the import of foods, particularly supplementary items from third parties as much as possible.

Besides, the Cabinet asked the authorities concerned for taking steps to raise remittance inflow and FDI, as well as not to send unskilled workers to overseas labour markets rather train them as per demands of job markets.