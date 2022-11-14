One killed, at least 50 injured in AL factional clashes in Derai

Derai (Sunamganj) Correspondent : One was killed and at least 50 were injured in factional clashes that broke out on Monday afternoon during Derai upazila Awami-League (AL) council in Sunamganj. The slain was identified as Azmal Hossain Chowdhury alias Arman, 35, a resident of hospital road at Derai.

Sunamganj additional police superintendent Abu Said said, “I heard that one died. We will investigate to ascertain whether the death is natural or unnatural. If the death is unnatural and a complaint is lodged, we will take legal action.”

According to the police and the leaders and activists, there was tension between two AL factions in the upazila centering the council, which began on Monday noon. AL presidium member Nurul Islam Nahid attended the council as chief guest. Besides, two AL central unit leaders, three members of parliament, district AL president and secretary were present at the event.

Around 1:30 pm, a procession, led by upazila AL former joint secretary and former municipal mayor Mosharraf Mia and upazila Jubo League convener Ranjan Roy, reached the council venue. When the rally tried to reach close to the stage, a clash between two groups erupted.

Then, they started hurling brick chips at one another, injuring at least 50 from both groups. Of them, 45 were given first aid at the upazila health complex. However, the council resumed an hour after the clash.

The family of the deceased said during the clash, he sustained injury in his back. But he could not get treatment from the upazila health complex due to excessive patients. Later around 3:30 pm, he was taken again to the hospital as his condition deteriorated, but the physicians declared him dead.