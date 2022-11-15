Mayor of West Midlands calls on State Minister for Foreign Affairs

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam thanked the UK for supporting Bangladesh on Rohingya issues and requested more active roles of the country in favor of the repatriation of the Rohingyas in their motherland.

He made the remark during a meeting with visiting Mayor of West Midlands, UK, Andy Street at his office in Dhaka on Monday.

The State Minister congratulated Mayor Andy Street for hosting the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

The State Minister also thanked the Mayor for visiting Bangladesh as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the UK.

Mayor Andy Street praised the role of the Bangladesh diaspora in West Midlands in the development of Birmingham.

He briefed the State Minister about his net zero climate strategy to be implemented by 2041. They highlighted the active partnership between Bangladesh and the UK in many areas where climate actions play a significant part.

They also appreciated engagements between Bangladesh and the UK on climate change, which gained momentum during the UK’s COP26 Presidency.