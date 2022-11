Officials and employees of government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous offices and banks across the country started their work at new timing on Tuesday.

The new timing for offices are 9am to 4pm, while the banks from 10am-5pm.

This schedule will remain in effect until issuance of the next order.

Earlier, the government set office timing from 8am-3pm while the banks from 9am-4pm to save electricity.