Shalla (Sunamganj) Correspondent : A teenage boy was electrocuted at Shalla upazila in Sunamganj district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was Raju Mia, 18, son of Monsur Ali, a resident of Bangaon village under Sadar upazila.

It was learnt that the boy came in contact with an electric wire while he was working in a building under construction in the upazila parishad area, leaving him injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Shalla Upazila Health Complex where was declared dead.