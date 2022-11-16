7th Bangabandhu President Cup Fencing Championship kicks off

The inaugural program of the Bangabandhu 7th President Cup Fencing Championship was held on Tuesday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur 10, Dhaka.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest, UNB reports.

It was presided over by Bangladesh Fencing Federation (BFF) President Shoeb Chowdhury. The program was anchored by Bangladesh Fencing Federation Joint General Secretary Rezaur Rahman Sinha.

Shoeb Chowdhury paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Bangladeshi fencers have retained their spirit and rhythm despite the turbulent time the world is going through at this moment because of the Russia-Ukraine War,” he said.

Shoeb Chowdhury applauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for supporting the expansion of sports across Bangladesh. He also thanked State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell for upgrading Bangladesh Fencing Association to Bangladesh Fencing Federation.

Bangabandhu Chair and Bangladesh Bank’s former Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman gave the keynote speech at the event. He assured his listeners that Bangladesh’s economy stands on a firm foothold and urged everyone not to trust rumours.

Special Guest Lt. General (Retd) Sheikh Mamun Khaled said that leadership is a vital thing. Bangabandhu’s unflinching leadership freed Bangladesh from Pakistan, he stated.

BFF General Secretary Selim Omrao Khan gave the welcome speech. BFF Vice President Mohiuddin Ahmed and Vice President Abdul Mabud PPM also spoke on the occasion.