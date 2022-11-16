Cultural personality Mahbub Jamil passes away

Businessman and cultural personality Mahbub Jamil passed away at a hospital in the city early Wednesday. He was 83.

He died at Evercare Hospital around 2:40am, his son Rubayet Jamil confirmed.

Mahbub Jamil had been suffering from old-age complications and lungs problem.

The namaz-e-janaza for Mahbub Jamil will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Zuhr prayer, which will be followed by his burial at Banani graveyard.

He left behind wife, daughter, son and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

Mahbub Jamil was appointed special assistant to the chief advisor of the caretaker government, Fakhruddin Ahmed, with the rank of a minister on January 22, 2008.

He was in charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Ministry of Industry, and Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Jamil was also chairman of Singer Bangladesh.