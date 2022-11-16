Election Bangladesh’s own issue, not foreigners’ concern: Envoy

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan on Wednesday said holding a free and fair election in Bangladesh is not an issue for foreigners, it depends entirely on Bangladesh.

“It’s only for Bangladesh to decide, not for foreigners,” he said while speaking at a “Meet the Ambassador” programme in a Dhaka hotel, reports UNB.

The Turkish ambassador said political parties need to meet and address their differences, and that government alone cannot do everything required.

Responding to a question, Ambassador Turan said they see Bangladesh as a “trustworthy manufacturing hub”, and it is going to be their prominent partner in the region.

The envoy said Turkey plans to diversify their trade and investment in Bangladesh.

Asked about Turkish plans to develop strategic relations with Bangladesh, he said the plans should be mutually agreed upon.

The ambassador said relations between Bangladesh and Turkey is based on trust and they look forward to broadening partnership with Bangladesh.

Zillur Rahman, Executive Director of the Centre for Governance Studies, moderated the programme.

Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) hosted the event in collaboration with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh.