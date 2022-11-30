Bangladesh reports zero Covid-19 death, 18 positive cases

Bangladesh today recorded zero Covid-19 death while it reported 18 coronavirus positive cases.

“Bangladesh reported 0.81 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 2,234 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is eleven while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,433 people and infected 20,36,585 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,85,830 after another 68 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.51 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,433 fatalities, 12,944 occurred in Dhaka, 5,904 in Chattogram, 2,160 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,357 in Sylhet, 1,429 in Rangpur and 911 in Mymensingh divisions.