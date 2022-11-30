Geeta Kapoor reveals that she was pageant winner on Maniesh Paul Podcast

Continuing the trend to have open heart conversations with his guests, Maniesh Paul hosts popular choreographer and Indian reality show judge Geeta Kapur aka Geeta Ma in the latest episode of Maniesh Paul Podcast, where the former reveals the details of how and when she met director Farah Khan for the first time.

Having been glued as friends and as colleagues for over more than a decade now, Maniesh Paul and Geeta Kapur bring some interesting conversations to the table.

From discussing how Geeta Kapur worked on ‘everything under the sun during her initial days to opening her heart about her journey post losing her mother, the episode is a roller coaster ride with a pinch of every emotion.

Introducing Geeta Ma in his very unique style of singing ‘Jai Mata Di’, Maniesh Paul yet again stamps on the fact that he is one of the best hosts or as commented by Geeta Ma, Maniesh Paul is ‘unbeatable’ as a host!

While Maniesh Paul indulged in a conversion of how Geeta Kapur participated in a fashion show and beauty pageant in her initial days, Geeta Kapur revealed how the show was the event where she met her mentor and friend Farah Khan for the first time.

Explaining the journey of how she ended up doing the fashion show, Geeta Kapoor says, “I was a part of a troupe as a dancer, and there was a simple fashion where they needed girls to walk the ramp for the same. Someone came and told me that since you look good, would you walk the ramp for us? And there was a saree pageant also in the same show. So in between, there were dance fillers also, and I ended up taking part in the pageant and winning it also. I won around 200-300 rupees for the same and my photo had gotten printed in the Mid-Day newspaper also.”

Going ahead and explaining how the same show played a pivotal part in her life, Geeta Kapur says, “I will never forget that because the show was so pivotal in my life. During the show, I met a fantastic and brilliant dancer called Farah Khan. That was the show where I met her for the first time. The dance fillers that were there while we changed, had her and her troupe.”

Leaving us shocked with her story ahead of how she replaced Farah Khan in a dancing troupe and started working with her, Geeta Kapur revealed, “The choreographer who had choreographed us for the fashion show asked me if I would be a part of a dancing troupe since one of her girls fell sick. She told me since I have a good sense of rhythm, I can give it a try. And the dancer who was not well and I had replaced was Farah Ji.”

My journey as a dancer started off from there. She called me after that and thanked me for replacing her since she had fallen sick very badly. And then she told me that she has been watching me off late and will I dance with her in her troupe. And I said, Of course, I will do. I was the youngest dancer in her troupe and hence the maternal love had started off from there itself.”

The constant twists and turns left us amazed and that is what is special about The Maniesh Paul Podcast every story narrated on this platform touches the heart and surprises the mind.

The episode beholds much more interesting facts and conversations as the two friends get together over a cup of coffee to pour their hearts out about their respective journeys.

On the work front, Maniesh Paul has completed the shoot for his first web show and has currently shot the finale for the latest season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.