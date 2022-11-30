Nomani, Sohel new DRU president, secretary

Mursalin Nomani and Mainul Hasan Sohel have been elected president and general secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) for the year 2023.

The DRU election commission chairman Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul announced the names of the winners on Wednesday (November 30) evening.

Earlier, the vote casting in the DRU election began at 9:00am at the DRU office at Segun Bagicha in the capital which ended at 5:00pm. Later, the results were announced after counting the ballots.

In the election, Dipu Sarwar has been elected as vice-president, Moinul Ahsan joint secretary, Saiful Islam organising secretary, Sakhawat Hossain Sumon finance secretary, Kawsar Azam office secretary, Moriam Moni Senjuti women affairs secretary, Kamal Uddin Sumon publicity and publication secretary, Tofazzal Hossain Rubel IT secretary, Md Mahbubur Rahman sports secretary, Mizan Chowdhury cultural secretary and Tanvir Ahmed welfare secretary.

Besides, Mohammad Naimuddin has been elected uncontested as the

Those who have been elected as executive members are Monirul Islam Millat, Ismail Hossain Russel, Mohsin Bepari, Mozammel Huq Tuhin, Kiron Sheikh, SM Mostafizur Rahman Sumon and Md Ibrahim Ali (Ali Ibrahim).