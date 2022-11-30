Novoair’s direct flight to Jashore-Cox’s Bazar route

Novoair, one of the country’s private passenger carriers has started direct flights between Jashore, a significant city of Khulna division, to beach city Cox’s Bazar.

The flight was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman at Jashore Airport today while Novoair Managing Director Mofizur Rahman and Jashore airport Manager Reazul Islam Masoud were present, among others, reports BSS.

Initially, the airliner will operate the direct flight from Jashore to Cox’s Bazar every Wednesday and Cox’s Bazar to Jashore every Saturday, a press release said here.

Meanwhile, the airliner offers a hotel free for three nights in Cox’s Bazar for tourists.

To avail of the offer, passengers are to purchase return couple tickets from Jashore to Cox’s Bazar to Jashore route.

Earlier on November 17, the carrier started its other direct flights from the northern metropolitan city of Rajshahi to Cox’s Bazar route.

Novoair operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Kolkata.