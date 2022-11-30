Stolen baby rescued in Sylhet: One held

A five-month-old child, who was stolen from his residence in Dhaka’s Savar four days ago, has been rescued from Sylhet city.

Police have arrested accused Tarmin Akhter Mim, 32, in this connection.

According to police, Tarmin Akhter used to live in a house in Malancha area in Savar.

On November 27, Munnaf Khan and his wife went out from their house after keeping the child under the supervision of his grandmother. In the afternoon, the child’s grandmother asked neighbours Sharmim Akter and Taramin Akter to look after her grandchild before she went to take bath.

Later, the woman saw her grand child was missing from the house.

It was seen in a CCTV footage record that a woman was fleeing from the area taking the child in her lap.

The victim’s father lodged a case against three people with the police station.

Savar Model Police Station OC Dipak Chandr Saha said acting on a tip-off, they conducted a drive in Sylhet city and arrested the accused.

They rescued the child at that time from the city, he added.