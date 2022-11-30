Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31

National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the individual income tax return submission deadline till December 31.

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim on Wednesday announced the extended deadline at a programme marking the National Income Tax Day 2022 at the NBR conference room in Dhaka.

He said the time would not be extended further after December 31.

About bout 2.2 lakh TIN holders have submitted income tax returns so far and Tk 30,000 crore were collected in tax from individuals until Tuesday, according to the NBR.

Some 2.6 million individuals submitted their tax-returns as of June 30 of the previous tax year, the NBR says.

The NBR has received requests from a cross section of people, including the apex trade body, to extend the deadline for submitting tax returns by individual taxpayers and businessmen.

Though the NBR has received a huge response this time around, tax return submission by individuals is yet to reach expected level until Tuesday.

According to the NBR, the country has around 80 lakh TIN holders.