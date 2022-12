2 sentenced to death for raping youth girl in Habiganj

A court in Habiganj on Thursday sentenced two people to death for raping a youth girl at Madhabpur upazila in the district in 2019.

Habiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 Judge S M Nasim Reza handed down the verdict this afternoon.

The convicts are Shahid Miah, 45, and Mostafa Miah, 35. The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.

According to the prosecution, Shahid and Mostafa raped the girl in 2019. A case was later filed with Madhabpur Police Station accusing the duo.