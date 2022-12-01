Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions

The Election Commission has recommended to take departmental action against its 133 persons, for negligence in their duties during the Gaibandha-5 by-election held on October 12 last.

Of them, one is a returning officer, 125 presiding officers, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sushant Kumar Saha and five police officers.

Besides, the polling agents of 145 polling centres, where irregularities had occurred, will not be able to perform duties in any future election.

The EC, however, didn’t take any action against the ruling party candidate, saying that its probe didn’t find any direct connection of the candidate with the irregularities on October 12.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal stated it at a press conference at Nirbachan Bhaban at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Thursday.

The CEC ordered the concerned authorities to take departmental action against 125 presiding officers within one month as allegations against them were found valid.