Japan will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Ambassador

Outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said he sincerely hopes that the “safe, voluntary and dignified” repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar will happen soon.

“As the crisis is turning into its sixth year, it is essential to keep the attention of the global community, while multiple emergencies have been taking place in different parts of the world,” he said, reports UNB.

The envoy said Japan will continue to work toward the resolution of the Rohingya issue.

He said education, skills development and livelihood opportunities are the critical areas of responses for the resilience of the Rohingyas.

Ambassador Naoki had an official visit to the camp in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday, where over 920,000 Rohingyas reside.

Witnessing the ongoing activities in the field, he said, “Every time I visit Rohingya camps, I am impressed by the tireless work of the UN agencies and NGOs for assisting the refugees. This is my last visit to the camp before leaving this country, but I will continue to extend my thoughts and empathy to the government of Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees and host communities.”

He visited an E-voucher outlet and Upcycling Center of WFP, a Learning Center of UNICEF, a skill development site of UNHCR, where Rohingya refugees produce hygiene kits under the collaboration of Japanese company Fast Retailing and UNHCR, and the office of RRRC.

Ambassador Naoki also observed the protection and camp management activities of IOM as well as sustainable land management and environmental rehabilitation project of UNHCR.

Since the large influx in August 2017, Japan has contributed over 175 million USD to various interventions in Cox’s Bazar as well as in Bhasan Char through international organizations and NGOs, according to the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

These assistances included food assistance, healthcare, WASH, shelter, protection, and gender.