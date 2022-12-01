Money being laundered as part of preparation to leave country: Dr Kamal

The Bangladesh government is siphoning off people’s money as part of its preparation to leave the country forever, said Ganoforum president Dr Kamal Hossain on Thursday (December 1, 2022).

“It is very unfortunate that the government has been laundering depositors’ money from banks without thinking about them. They (government) don’t feel for the country’s people as they have planned to leave the country en masse,” he said.

Dr Kamal Hossain was speaking while inaugurating a programme for collecting new members. The programme was organised by Ganoforum on Thursday morning in the capital.

The programme was inaugurated at Dr Kamal Hossain’s office at Motijheel in the capital.

The Ganoforum president also called upon the countrymen to remain alert about siphoning off money from the country. “We all must be united to safeguard our national economy. We must have to know how and where the depositors’ money from banks is going. If necessary, we must have to take legal action to stop such irregularities.”

Referring to the reports published in the mass media about the approval of loans in favour of some fake companies, Dr Kamal said, “We will not be able to save our national economy unless we pay heed to the news reports regarding the approval of loans and siphoning of money.

“If the country’s economy is collapsed, unemployment will rise, people will lose their income, businessmen and traders will be badly affected and the country will ultimately be heading towards a disastrous situation. In order to avoid such an undesirable situation, we must have to resist corruption and money laundering,” he said.

Dr Kamal also observed that the country is heading towards a devastating crisis due to mismanagement, politicisation, and corruption. “The dreams and achievements of our liberation war are going to be destroyed due to some corrupt people and vested quarters. Taking advantage of politicisation in banks and financial institutions, a huge amount of money being misappropriated. But, the government could not take effective measures against them.”

As a result, Dr Kamal said looting people’s deposits from banks and money laundering have taken an epidemic turn. In such a situation, all the political parties and people from all strata of the society must reach a national consensus for establishing democracy and rule of law in the country.

Ganoforum general secretary Mizanur Rahman said fragile financial management system is the major crisis in Bangladesh. It is now on the verge of collapse. Thousands of crores of taka have been withdrawn and transferred from banks through clandestine names and addresses. A particular section has done this under the patronisation of the government. They also looted the share market in such a manner. The money is now being laundered abroad.

Later, the Ganoforum president inaugurated the programme through renewal of the posts. Ganoforum presidium member and former MP Mofizul Islam Khan, SM Altaf Hossain, Mostaque Ahmed, joint general secretary Shafiur Rahman Khan, treasurer Shah Nuruzzaman, law affairs secretary Shariful Islam, organising secretary Md Yasin, Dhaka South president Mohammad Ali and Dhaka North president AKM Shafiqul Islam, among others, were present.