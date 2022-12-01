Quader pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

After laying the wreath, the AL general secretary stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

Later, he offered doa seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who had to embrace martyrdom on the fateful August 15, 1975.

A special prayer was also offered wishing for longevity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The AL general secretary also signed the visitors’ book at the Tungipara Mausoleum Complex.

Awami League Organizing Secretaries Mirza Azam, MP, and SM Kamal Hossain, Additional District Magistrate Md Golam Kabir, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Al Mamun, Tungipara upazila Awami League vice-president Md Elias Hossain, General Secretary Md Babul Sheikh, Poura Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, Poura Awami League President Sheikh Saiful Islam and its General Secretary Md Forkan Biswas, among others, were present.