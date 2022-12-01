Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 94th time

The date of submitting the probe report in journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder case has been deferred for the 94th time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashedul Alam fixed January 4 for the submission of investigation report during a hearing after investigating agency Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) didn’t submit the report today.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead in their rented apartment in the city’s West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day.

Police arrested Tanvir in connection with the murder case on October 1, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.