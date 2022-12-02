3 constables dismissed for trying to trap Sylhet college student in drug case

Three constables of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) have been dismissed for trying to trap a college student in a false drug case.

The dismissed constables are Md Jhunu Hossain Joy, Imran Mia, and Mohammad Abdullah appointed at SMP police line, confirmed Additional Deputy Commissioner of SMP Sudip Das confirmed on Thursday.

On October 13, Saifur Rahman Asad, 18, son of police inspector Abu Sayed, sold his Android phone online at Tk 16,000.

After receiving the money Asad went to Hazrat Shahjalal Mazar Sharif area with a friend when those police constables apprehended them. They claimed to have recovered yaba from Asad and his friend’s bag while searching.

Asad protested their allegation and informed the matter to his father, who is also a police officer working at the Police headquarters.

Later, Sub Inspector Jamal Bhuiyan from Shah Paran police station took them and released them after they signed a bond.

On November 24, an investigation report submitted by SMP ADC (force) Saleh Ahmed of police lines found proof of the allegations against the constables being true, said ADC Sudip Das.

Departmental cases and other actions will be taken against the dismissed constables, he said.