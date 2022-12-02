Bangladesh delegation led by Momen attends 1st Silchar-Sylhet Festival-2022

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen reached Silchar, Assam on Friday to attend the two-day “Silchar-Sylhet Festival – 2022.”

Bangladesh delegation led by Foreign Minister Momen crossed the Shewla Land Port at Sylhet border on Friday morning.

Foreign Minister Momen and the other members of the Bangladesh delegation were welcomed by the Indian authority at Sutarkandi ICP.

After reaching at Sutarkandi border in Indian part, the Foreign Minister expressing his deep satisfaction said, “After 50 years, I am priviledged to cross the Bangladesh-India border through Shewla-Sutarkandi and myself and my delegation are pleased with the cordial welcome they extended to us.”

Thanking Indian authority, Momen said, “They were very warm and friendly and my delegation felt at home.”

The Foreign Minister said, “This is a historic event as two neighbors can get together in an atmosphere of hopes and aspirations.”

He also thanked the Border Integrated Check post of Sutarkandi, India for their excellent arrangement.

The Foreign Minister has been invited as the chief guest at the events organized on the occasion of the ‘1st Silchar-Sylhet Festival – 2022’ being held on December 2-3 at Silchar, Assam.

The inaugural session of the festival was held on Friday evening followed by cultural programme.

On the second day of the festival (Saturday) a number of events titled; Panel Discussion on Trade and Commerce, Tribal & Culinary Festival, Panel Discussion on “Our Rivers, Our Water, Our Climate,” Festival of Language & Literature etc. are scheduled to be held.

Among the members of Bangladesh delegation Iqbalur Rahim, MP, Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz, MP, Mohibur Rahman Manik, MP, former Foreign Secretary Shamsher Mubin Chowdhury, business leaders, political dignitaries and media representatives from Sylhet are attending the festival.