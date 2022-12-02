I don’t want this type of Chhatra League, says Quader

Expressing his anger over the indiscipline of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) during a programme, Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader said he doesn’t expect this type of student organisation.

Mentioning BCL president and secretary Al Nahian Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee, he said, “Is this the Chhatra League which we expect? There is no discipline here! I urged them to put down the banners but they did not do it. They even did not stop their slogans when I urged them to do so. We do not want this type of Chhatra League.”

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the remarks while addressing at joint annual conference of BCL’s Dhaka City south and north units held at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Friday afternoon.

He further said, “If all are the leaders, then who are the activists! Why are so many leaders on the stage? This Chhatra League is not of Bangabandhu or Sheikh Hasina.”

One cannot be a soldier of Mujib only by wearing a Mujib coat, said the AL general secretary adding that following the ideologies of Mujib is must to be his soldier.

He said, “Be a true worker of Sheikh Hasina. A true activist never engaged himself in indiscipline.”

At one stage of his speech, Quader asked everyone to leave the stage except the committee members.

The AL general secretary said today, a leader like Nanak cannot delivered his speech because of you (Chhatra League leaders). You never intend to leave a mike (microphone) when get it, he added.