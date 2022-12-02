Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mecca (Makkah) after wrapping up his upcoming film Dunki shoot in Saudi Arabia.

Several pictures and videos of him performing Umrah have surfaced online. He will be soon attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddahn Hindustan Times reported.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh is seen wearing Rida and Izar. He also had his face covered with a mask. He was accompanied by some other people who appear to be his security personnel.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Dilip Kumar to Aamir Khan have performed Hajj and Umrah in the past.

Shah Rukh had earlier during an interview with Times of India said that he hasn’t gone on the pilgrimage. He said, “Hajj is definitely on my agenda. I would like to go there with my son Aryan and daughter Suhana.” It is not known yet if Shah Rukh is with Suhana at Mecca.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan. He recently dropped a new poster of his upcoming action thriller. The new poster featured him with co-stars Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh also has Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.