Actress Tasnia Farin injured severely, hospitalised

Actress Tasnia Farin has been injured seriously while on an escalator of a shopping mall in Kuril area with her father.

It was learnt that the accident took place on Friday night while she was on the escalator to go to the second floor of the mall. Suddenly, a rod of the moving escalator came out and hit both her legs. Her pant was torn.

The rod has penetrated the flesh of her leg and she started to bleed profusely.

Tasnia Farin is Currently undergoing treatment at the emergency department of a hospital in the capital.

She is the popular actress of this generation.