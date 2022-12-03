Car drags woman: Ex-DU teacher Azhar sued

A case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station in early Saturday over the death of a woman, who was killed after a speeding private car dragged her alive on the Dhaka University campus on Friday (December 2).

The victim’s brother Zakir Hossain filed the case under Road Transport Act where Azhar Zafar Shah, a former associate professor of the Department of International Relations at Dhaka University, have been made the accused.

Confirming the news, Shahbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Shah Alam said accused Azhar Zafar is currently undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On Friday, Rubina Akter, a 45-year old woman, fell down from a motorcycle being hit by the private car in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University at about 3:00pm.

She was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment where she succumbed to his injuries around 4:30pm.

Eye witnesses said the woman got stuck in the bumper of front side of the car (Dhaka Metro Ka 05-0055) after she fell down from the motorbike. Instead of stopping, the driver drove his car speedily. However, chasing the car, university students subsequently caught him when he reached Nilkhet crossing.

Victim Rubina Akter was an inhabitant of Tejgaon area. She was going to her father’s house at Hazaribagh.