‘Khela Hobey’ can’t be a political slogan: Tofael

Awami League advisory council member Tofail Ahmed has said ‘Khela Hobey’ cannot be the language of a political slogan.

He made the remark while speaking at a discussion organised in observance of the 84th birthday of Jubo League founding chairman Shaheed Sheikh Fazlul Huque Moni at Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

The 84th birthday of Sheikh Fazlul Huque Moni is on Sunday (December 4).

Referring to the December 10 rally of BNP, Tofail Ahmed said the BNP wants to deceive the countrymen showing maximum number of people in a small area of Nayapaltan, because the venue is filled up with the presence of only 20,000-30,000 people. “BNP wants to do it to bluff the countrymen,” he said.

The elderly Awami League leader observed that the BNP wanted to hold its rally “to create anarchy and chaos” in the capital. “All of you must be united under the leadership of Jubo League president so that none can’t play with our country.”

Commenting that conspiracy was going on against the country, the veteran politician said, “We’ve given them permission after deferring the Chhatra League rally by two days. We’ve allowed them to hold their rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. But, the BNP wants to hold rally at Nayapaltan with a view to creating indiscipline and chaos at Nayapaltan.”

Tofail Ahmed noted that it would not be possible to build Padma Bridge, Karnafuli Tunnel and Metro Rail by anyone except Sheikh Hasina. Various conspiracies are going on to disrupt the ongoing development activities.

Drawing attention to the personality of late Sheikh Fazlul Huque Moni, Tofail said, “Moni Bhai made biggest contribution to my life. He was not only a leader, but also groomed leaders. I’m fortunate that I had the privilege to come close to him.”

“Moni Bhai was my favourite leader. When I studied at BM College in Barisal, Moni Bhai went to my hostel and told me to do the politics of Chhatra League. Moni Bhai was the general secretary of Chhatra League at that time. Then I started my journey with Chhatra League. I have many memories with him. He was freed from jail in 1967 after arrest. Later, we joined the Mujib Bahini altogether,” he said.

Presided over by Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul addressed the discussion as special guest.

Moderated by Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, the discussion was also attended by the organisation’s central and city leaders.