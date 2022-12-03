‘Khela Hobey, Onek Khela’: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said there will be games. Many games. “Just wait and see. Mr Fakhrul will occupy roads. We saw in Rajshahi. Now we’ll witness in Dhaka. When? On December 10. But, they are putting tents at Nayapaltan area seven days before their rally. They’re coming at Nayapaltan with cokking utensils, beds and blankets. Where they got the money from? Who do launder money?”

Quader was speaking as the chief guest at the triennial conference of Mymensingh District Awami League early Saturday (December 3) afternoon.

Referring to the conversation between Tareque Rahman and an Awami League cadre over a phone, Quader said, “Perhaps, you heard the conversation where it was told that “you won’t leave the roads. Hasina is looking for fleeing the country. Hasina’s ministers are also looing for leaving the country en masse.”

“But, there will be games against Hawa Bhaban and corruption. There will be a battle against looting. Khela Hobey in the month of December,” he said.